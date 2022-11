Say what, Gary?

Gary Griffith. File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Gary Griffith has sought an injunction to prevent the publication of the report of the FUL audit? I wonder why? If you did no wrong you should have nothing to hide.

What is Mr Griffith so afraid of? Could it be, as the old saying goes: the truth is hurtful but revealing the truth for everybody to see is seriously painful?

GLEN PROVIDENCE

Via e-mail