Nicholson-Alfred: Honorary fellow must inspire other Tobagonians

President Paula-Mae Weekes, right, with Annette Nicholason-Alfred, who was named honorary distinguished fellow at UTT's graduation ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ANNETTE NICHOLSON-ALFRED is hoping that her being made an honorary distinguished fellow by the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) will inspire other Tobagonians.

Nicholson-Alfred, 76, one of the island’s cultural luminaries, was awarded the title of distinguished fellow at a ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

RC Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon, businessman Langston Roach and late pan arranger and educator Desmond Waithe, also received the award.

Nicholson-Alfred said she knew both Roach and Waithe.

She told Newsday on Wednesday, “Langston Roach and I were in the same year at Bishop's High School and I met Desmond Waithe at Mausica Teachers’ College during the 1970s, because he was involved in music and singing.”

Nicholson-Alfred, who received the Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold) in 2005, has had a distinguished career in culture, community service and education.

She is a former independent senator and founder of the Mt Pleasant-based Itsy Bitsy Playhouse and Folk Theatre, which serves as a platform for many up-and-coming artistes.

She is also the author of several books, including Come Sing With Ti Netty, a compilation of folk songs from Tobago and other parts of the Caribbean. It was launched at the Scarborough Library in October 2021.

Nicholson-Alfred, from Charlotteville, first worked as a public servant and later went into teaching

While teaching, Nicholson-Alfred also worked extensively in culture and was awarded a scholarship to New York University, where she spent several years. On her return, she re-entered the public service as a cultural officer.

“I was always a part of some group doing cultural things, because I had the Tobago Academy of the Performing Arts. I still work with Charlotteville Heritage Performers. I have the Itsy Bitsy Players. So I have always been involved in that type of work with some group and the church.”

On Wednesday, Nicholson-Alfred said she is extremely grateful to have been acknowledged.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the conferral of the honorary distinguished fellow. I feel honoured to have my work and my contribution recognised by the UTT.

“I would like to say thanks, not only to UTT for selecting me, but I am happy to know that my life’s passion has resonated with others.”

She also thanked her husband and family, the Plymouth Best Village group of the 1970s, Mausica Teachers’ College, Charlotteville Heritage Performers and the Tobago cultural fraternity for supporting her work over the years.