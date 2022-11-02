Murder is Trinidad and Tobago's epidemic

THE EDITOR: Murders have crossed the 500 mark and continue to escalate. It's fair to assume that, all things being equal, TTcould very well reach the 600-murder mark by the end of the year.

The police commissioner is crying out to citizens for help. It appears the TTPS has given up on its motto, To Protect and Serve with Pride.

The covid19 virus may still be a global pandemic but in Trinidad and Tobago, murder is our epidemic. Murderers stalk the land.

Perhaps it would be more prudent for all government ministries and agencies to cease their exhortations to the public to “wear your mask, wash your hands with soap and water, and maintain a physical distance,” and replace this with: “Wear bulletproof vests, wash your hands of crimninal friends and maintain long physical distance (by ducking and running) when the shooting starts."

IMAM IQBAL HYDAL

Felicity