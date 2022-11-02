Man shot dropping off doubles in Arima

A 31-YEAR-OLD St Augustine man is in critical condition after he was shot while dropping off a large quantity of doubles for someone in Arima on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man and a friend went to the car park of O'Meara Plaza in O'Meara Road, Arima, at around 6 am to drop off the doubles.

While there, a grey Toyota Wagon drove near the men and a woman in a hoodie got out of the car and paid the men $600 for the doubles.

A man got out of the back seat of the same car and shot the deliveryman in his chest before getting back in the car with the woman and driving off.

Arima police were called to the scene and took the wounded man to the hospital where he remains warded. Crime scene investigators found 20 spent shells at the scene

Police from the Arima CID are continuing enquiries.