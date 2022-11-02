Laventille man shot dead in bed

Police are probing the murder of a 37-year-old Laventille man on Tuesday.

Police said officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) received information that a body had been found on St John Street, Laventille, at around 6.45 pm.

They went to a house and found O'Neil Nicholas's body on a bed with several gunshot wounds.

Police from the Central Police Station and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I visited with a district medical officer, who declared Nicholas dead.

Crime scene investigators found several spent 5.56 mm shells at the scene.

No motive has been established for the murder.