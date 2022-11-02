Honorary doctorates for Archbishop Gordon, Desmond Waithe

Chancellor of University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) President Paula-Mae Weekes, left, with Melissa Lynch-Waithe and Jordan Waithe, the widow and son of the late Desmond Waithe, receive his posthumously awarded honorary degree of letters which at the university's graduation ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE University of TT (UTT) has awarded honorary doctorates to Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon, cultural ambassador Annette Nicholson-Alfred, businessman Langston Roach and – posthumously – legendary pan arranger and educator Desmond Waithe.

The ceremony was held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Tuesday afternoon.

Gordon got an honorary doctorate of humane letters, Nicholson-Alfred is now an honorary distinguished fellow, Roach got an honorary doctorate of science and Waithe, an honorary degree of letters.

Waithe, father of Newsday's Melanie Waithe, died on April 20.

His wife Melissa Lynch-Waithe accepted the award on his behalf.

Gordon addressed his fellow honorees and graduates of master's degree programmes, beginning with a childhood story.

When he was 16, he and his father were on their boat – Mattabelle – and were struggling in rough seas.

He then told his father he would put the engine on a dingy they had and he would pull the boat. He recalled building the engine from "three scrap heaps" from a shop.

"Although I was doing everything I could, all I did was manage to do is slow down the rate at which we were heading backwards.

"Sometimes, that is progress."

He told the graduates: "You are graduating into one of the most dynamic moments of history."

Chairman of UTT's board of governors Clement Imbert hailed UTT for producing game changers in the areas of national development, sports and culture.

"There is a celebratory mood in the air as we acknowledge and applaud over 1,500 graduands on a significant academic achievement and commitment to excellence.

"Each of you displayed dauntless resolution, particularly over the last two and a half years, extolling the true character of a learner, and you are now officially a graduate of a very respected entity within the world of academia."