Charles: Let PM meet protective service associations, not NSC

Naparima MP Rodney Charles.

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles said that rather than host the National Security Council and police top brass on Monday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, the Prime Minister should have met officials of the protective service associations.

In a statement on Tuesday, Charles said: "Yesterday’s National Security Council meeting was a waste of time – a whole meeting to tell us about greater police presence."

He said Dr Rowley should have met Prison Officers Association head Ceron Richards, Fire Services Association head Leo Ramkissoon, Police Social and Welfare Association head acting ASP Gideon Dickson, Public Services Association head Leroy Baptiste and Lifeguards Branch head Augustus Sylvester.

He said these officials were "on the ground, know the real security challenges and are not afraid to speak truth to power.

"Instead of wasting an entire day to tell us nothing new, Rowley and his band of Cabinet misfits should have met with and frontally addressed the numerous complaints by Richards, Ramkissoon, Dickson, Baptiste and Sylvester who are in the trenches, represent security officers’ interests, and know first-hand the issues affecting our national security apparatus."

Charles was unimpressed with Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds discourse on CNC3 News.

"Hinds cut a pathetic, irrelevant and uninspiring figure last evening. It was hard to watch.

"That meeting with representative bodies, together with the very creative national security solutions by Kamla Persad Bissessar at last night’s UNC virtual meeting, would have placed us in a much better position."

He urged Rowley and Hinds to come down from their alleged high horses, heed the associations, and let real change occur.

Charles said Richards has complained that prison dormitories direly needed repairs, while prison vehicles needed upgrades.

"Annually, millions are spent but we see no improvement."

Charles said Ramkissoon had complained that eight of the country's 25 fire stations temporarily had no appliances, due to maintenance.

He said Dixon recently alleged a "lack of uniforms, bulletproof vests, office supplies like printers, paper, ink and stamps" in the police service.

Charles said Baptiste complained that immigration officers had not been paid overtime since 2019 while some travelling officers awaited their 2022 allowances.

"Augustus Sylvester has complained for years of a shortage of lifeguards, a lack of equipment and the deplorable state of lifeguard facilities."

Charles complained lifeguards' annual medical check up has been discontinued.

"We raise the same concerns year after year in Parliament but they are repeatedly and arrogantly ignored.

"A proper, mature, and more inclusive partnership will go a long way in ensuring that our national security apparatus functions effectively.

"What we have now is a disgrace. We cannot go on this way."