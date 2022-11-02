Blockage in Cunupia river causing flood nightmare

THE EDITOR: I am writing to bring to the attention of the public and relevant authorities the calamitous situation occurring in my community of Cunupia in the vicinity of the Gandia/Cunupia River.

This river is partially blocked at the point close to the Southern Main Road at the Cunupia bridge within the vicinity of the Seepersad residence, the vehicle service station and the Amarjyoth Sabha Inc is opposite.

This situation started about two years ago and has since got so bad that the river is now three-quarters blocked.

This blockage has resulted in severe flooding in the neighbouring communities of HinKin Street, River Side Road, Bonaventure and others.

In fact, for the month of October, three incidents of flooding occurred, with the most recent and worst being on Sunday. It has become a very stressful situation for the residents, some of whom have constructed flood walls and invested in pumps to drain floodwaters from their yards, drains and homes.

About a year and a half ago, a petition was signed by residents and submitted through MP Seecharan to the Ministry of Works. A site visit to assess the situation was conducted in August by the MP and ministry personnel.

However, the situation has now become urgent and more expeditious action is needed. Residents continue to write e-mails and call the various representatives including the Chaguanas mayor, councillor Sookdeo, MP Seecheran and the ministry's help desks.

Responses have always been that this is a matter for the ministry. While acknowledgement of our e-mails and other responses are appreciated, the situation has become dire and intervention is urgently needed.

I am begging the Ministry of Works and Transport and all other relevant authorities to clear the blockage in the Cunupia/Gandia River.

DEV POOMA

Resident