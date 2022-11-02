Best of luck to young Chanderpaul

Tagenarine Chanderpaul -

THE EDITOR: It is heartening to read that Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of West Indies cricket legend and former skipper Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has been included in the WI squad for the ensuing two-match Test series against Australia.

With five centuries in first-class cricket already to his credit in a short period of time and a brilliant performance in the domestic game, Tagenarine, who is a left-handed batsman, like his father, is expected to confidently walk in the elder Chanderpaul's footsteps.

Cricket lovers will surely look forward to see if the junior Chanderpaul can emerge as another steady batsman to strengthen the West Indies side, which is already well-equipped with veterans like Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Kemar Roach.

Many best wishes to Tagenarine on his future as an international cricketer.

ANIL R TORNE,

Pune, India