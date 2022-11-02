Active covid19 cases now at 375

THE Ministry of Health has reported 141 new covid19 infections and six deaths between October 26 and November 1.

In the previous seven-day period, there were 189 new cases and eight deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases this week is 20 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is one.

Last week, the averages were 27 new cases and one death per day.

Active cases now stand at 375, down 162 from 537 a week ago. There are 36 patients in hospital, down from 55.

The total number of covid deaths stands at 4,255.

Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,678 people have been fully vaccinated, that is, an additional 64 over the past week.

So far, 169,088 people have had a booster shot – 72 more than last week. The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated remained at 51.3 per cent for a second week.