Warren Le Platte designs murals for Trinidad and Tobago's UN anniversary

Warren LaPlatte at work in Newsday's Pagination Department. Le Platte designed two murals which celebrates TT's 60th anniversary of being part of the United Nations. - ROGER JACOB

If you’re passing through Harris Promenade in San Fernando, there are two new murals which celebrate the 60th anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago being part of the United Nations. The mural was designed by artist and illustrator Warren Le Platte, and unveiled on October 26.

Le Platte, who works for Newsday as a graphic artist, said he was approached to do the mural in June this year. He said it embodies the sustainable development goals (SDG) as well as some prominent San Fernandians.

“For the education SDG, I focused on inclusion in the classroom, so one of the children is in a wheelchair; excellence in education, depicted by two children, a boy and a girl who had won awards; as well as future development in education, so in the classroom they’re studying robotics.

“SDG 2 deals with ending world hunger, and I drew a doubles man, empanadas and a coconut vendor. Gender equality is represented by the female vendor selling her own products that she grew and converted into pepper sauce. For community development through culture, under SDG 11, I have tassa, pan, parang, and the Carnival queens from San Fernando.”

Le Platte said good health and well-being, SDG 3, were shown by two people running in front of a hospital. He said some of the noteworthy people from South Trinidad represented in the mural were calypsonian Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste, late prime minister Patrick Manning, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, Miss World 1986 Giselle Laronde-West, and 1976 Olympic Gold Medallist Hasely Crawford.

The murals were designed digitally and printed on canvas, which was then mounted behind plexiglass for protection.

“I suggested this method as opposed to an actual painted mural. Generally I wouldn’t want to paint something on a wall, where you don’t know what could happen, similar with what went on with Carlisle Chang’s and

Jackie Hinkson’s work."

Chang's huge mural at Piarco Airport, The Inherent Nobility of Man, was demolished in 1979 when the terminal was expanded. A replica was installed at the airport in August this year. In March 2019, Hinkson's mural Masquerade, a depiction of Carnival through the ages, was slashed while it was on display outside the Alma Jordan library at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus.

"Not that I’m putting myself on a level with them," added Le Platte, "but at the same time, if you have it on something that you could mount and unmount, then you preserve the work.

"This is one of the bigger pieces of art I’ve done. The biggest one before this was five feet by three feet, and this one is eight feet by four feet.

"I was very pleased with how it turned out in the end.”

Le Platte said the intention had been to unveil the murals on Independence Day, but the process took longer than expected.

“The original site visit took place in July and they gave me the brief, which changed, as it had to go through multiple committees. It was an interesting process, especially with all the additions. It was an interesting process and a long process, having to go back and forth to make sure that everyone was satisfied and the message came across visually.”

He noted it was probably best that the unveiling did not take place when it was supposed to.

“We had a lot of clashes. I mean, the biggest thing would have been trying to do the unveiling in San Fernando on the same day they had that stuff going on in the Savannah with the Independence Day parade happening after two years of lockdown – that would not have been seen.”

Le Platte is a prolific graphic designer, photographer, illustrator and game developer, as well as a part-time lecturer in editorial design, graphic design and photography.

He has done design work for corporate entities, UWI, and Amara Organics, as well as clothing design, package and product design, and editorial design for companies including Republic Bank Ltd, Hi-Lo (Massy Stores) and Cipriani Labour College.

His photographic work encompasses a range of subjects, including Carnival, food, models, and engagements and weddings. His colourful digital illustrations explore topics such as TT’s athletes, Carnival and portraits.

In 2017, Le Platte designed and created the board game Santimanitay: Race to the Stage, which is based around Carnival. The game is designed for two-eight players, and incorporates the history and culture of TT through trivia as players move around the board trying to make their way to the Carnival stage.

The UN office in TT (UNTT) said the mural celebrated the SDGs and San Fernando's past, present and future. In a post on its Facebook page it said, “Doubles and empanadas sold on The Cross, women entrepreneurs selling in the Sando Market, the city's academic excellence, Palmiste Park, the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, the cultural extravaganzas at Skinner Park and the Queens of Carnival from San Fernando were all honoured in the mural. The centrepiece is the tribute to San Fernandians who went on to become national icons in leadership, governance, science, culture and sport.”

Present at the unveiling were MPs for San Fernando Faris Al-Rawi and Brian Manning; mayor Junia Regrello; Mickela Panday, who brought greetings on behalf of her father, Basdeo Panday; Laronde-West; and representatives of the San Fernando City Corporation and the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce.

UNTT said the project was an initiative of the UN Communications Group for TT, with special support from UNHCR and UN Women Caribbean, in collaboration with the San Fernando City Corporation.