Two injured in separate gun attacks

File photo

A 34-year-old Barataria man and a 28-year-old Tunapuna man are both warded in serious condition after they were shot in separate shootings on Monday.

In the more recent incident, police said a Laventille woman escaped injury when her friend Kempton Aaron was shot when he stopped on Broadway, Port of Spain, on Monday night.

Police said at about 10.40 pm, Aaron was in a Hyundai Elantra about to cross the intersection between Broadway and South Quay when a black Nissan Xtrail pulled alongside and an occupant of the SUV started shooting.

The woman got out of the car and ran. Aaron pulled off, but crashed into concrete barriers on the northbound lanes of Broadway. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. The woman was not injured, police said.

Police have asked for CCTV footage of the shooting. They said they found eight 9 mm shells and one live 9mm round of ammunition.

In the second shooting, a PH taxi driver from Monte Grande, Tunapuna was shot Monday morning. Police said Ardiel Small had just got out of his Nissan Almera at the corner of Govia Street and Boodoo Street, EL Dorado, at about 8.30 am when gunmen approached and shot him.

Police said there were four men in dark clothing who got out of a gold Nissan Almera with a falsified licence plate and chased Small as he ran from them.

After he collapsed in a drain along the Priority Bus Route, two police officers who were driving east along the PBR noticed what was happening and ordered the gunmen to surrender. They said they were shot at, and returned fire.

The gunman ran off and escaped in the waiting car, which was found abandoned at the corner of Karamath and Caura Royal Road, El Dorado. Police recovered 25 spent shells at the scene of the shooting.

Small was shot six times, police said. in the back of the neck, left side of his chest, right upper and lower arm, and both feet .

No motive was given for either shooting.