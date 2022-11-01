Spread Children's Registry message far and wide

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: I wish to thank Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy for launching the National Children’s Registry (NCR), as this is indeed a step in the right direction.

Many children in our country come from single-parent homes and may suffer from a myriad of abuse, be it physical or mental. The abuse extends outside the home from teachers, neighbours and other extended family members.

Many children are being left by single mothers to look after their smaller siblings while mama goes out to work at night, during the day, and on weekends. The poor woman has no choice. This deprives the child of being a child.

In Canada, a child can simply make a call to such a registry if he or she is suffering from abuse in the home, whether it is by his or her own parents or adopted parents. The authorities in that country are very strict when it comes to children.

I hope our country can adopt the same policies and approaches as Canada, especially as so many children are falling prey – whether intentionally or not – to some form of abuse or the other.

I hope our learned minister has sorted out exactly how this registry is to be administered and I wish this initiative much success as it can only redound to the benefit of our children – our future.

Madam minister, I hope you are aware that there are children who are suffering silently. Many of them are not so brave as to speak out; on the other hand they act out by behaving badly to the people around them and to their guardians.

A toll-free telephone number should be made readily available for a child to call. Ensure that every school principal is instructed to have this number visible. Ensure that the registry, its purpose and how to get in touch with a case-worker is taught to every child in school.

Ensure that this number placed widely in local media and on social media. Get the message out far and wide – there is help for our children.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Morvant