Red Force seek back-to-back wins in Super50 Cup

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force will be seeking back-to-back wins in the 2022 CG United Super50 Cup on Wednesday when they meet the Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba from 2 pm.

The Red Force, who were the champions in the 2021 edition, had a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), in their opening Zone A game on Monday.

Akeal Hosein, the West Indies white-ball left-arm spinner, took four wickets for 38 runs, while fast bowler Jayden Seales had 2/1 and experienced off-spinner Sunil Narine grabbed 2/21 as the Red Force skittled out CCC for 119 off 33.3 overs.

The Red Force, led by an unbeaten 65 by ex-WI opener Kjorn Ottley, responded with 120/3 off 27.4 overs.

The Harpy Eagles were beaten by 28 runs against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the other Zone A fixture on Monday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

Opener Alick Athanaze notched 133 and Johnson Charles made 64 as the Volcanoes tallied 296/4, and the Harpy Eagles, in their reply, were bowled out for 268 off 46.4 overs.

The Harpy Eagles will be looking to rebound from that setback when they meet CCC at the Oval, on Wednesday, from 9 am.