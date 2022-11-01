Lum Kin promises strong, united TTUTA

New TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

NEW TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin promised to ensure that the union will be strong and united to face the challenges ahead of it.

He made this promise after the installation of TTUTA's new executive at its teachers' centre in Carlsen Field on Tuesday.

Lum Kin was elected president in TTUTA's elections on October 18, defeating the incumbent president Antonia De Freitas.

Addressing union members after the executive's installation, Lum Kin said, "Moving forward, we must cast aside our differences and work towards a common goal."

That goal is a united TTUTA.

Thanking De Freitas and members of the former executive for their service, Lum Kin invited them "to come forward and give of your talent."

He said there was ample room in TTUTA for everyone to serve.

"There can only be one TTUTA. A stronger and bolder TTUTA which seeks to improve the education system for all stakeholders."

Lum Kin also said TTUTA will be looking forward to a sitting of the Industrial Court in Port of Spain to review an injunction which prevents the union from engaging in industrial action.

"This hearing takes place on Friday (November 4) at 1 pm. We all will be present."

On September 25, the court granted the Labour Ministry and ex-parte injunction which ordered teachers to report for duty on September 26 at their respective schools, and not participate in a day of reflection as advised by TTUTA.

At a news conference on September 25, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, described the planned action of teachers to stay away from school as illegal, since they are deemed part of the essential services and therefore are forbidden to strike.

Armour said there is no novelty in the ruling as there is precedent involving Government and TTUTA dating back to 1997.

He said refusal to obey the court could lead to TTUTA being decertified as the recognised union to represent the interests of teachers. If this happens, current negotiations with the CPO will stop until a recognised union is appointed.

TTUTA is one of several trade unions that have refused to accept a four per cent wage offer from the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).

Speaking on De Freitas' behalf, outgoing TTUTA first vice-president Marlon Seales assured Lum Kin that members of the former executive will continue to serve the union.

"We will not disappear off the TTUTA stage. Service is what we are all about."

De Freitas did not attend the installation ceremony due to a relative's illness.

TTUTA elections commission chairman Manchoon Sooknanan and commission vice-chairman Vincent David urged the new union executive to work together and abide by TTUTA's constitution.

Sooknanan disclosed this would be the last union election he would preside over as elections commission chairman. He is expected to resign from those duties next year.

While he will remain involved in the union's activities, Sooknanan said, "You have to know when it's time to go."