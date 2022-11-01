God speed, BC

THE EDITOR: In catching up on some back news, I just read BC Pires' searing commentary about his oesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Cancer in any form is not an easy sickness. Hopefully, it was captured early enough so that his treatment can be isolated to one area.

Sometimes, these unwanted challenges come to remind us of our mortality and that life, no matter how long, is all too brief.

One could not help but chuckle at the line in BC's piece: "...did absolutely no bargaining (especially no Why Me Lords – this died-in-the-wool agnostic wouldn't want to drive the Almighty to profanity)."

He is indeed fortunate that the Almighty, whom he has spent his life denying, has given him the chance to live a little longer. Who wakes us up on mornings?

I have enjoyed BC's irreverent column for many years and pray that he will continue to be around for many more. God willing.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope