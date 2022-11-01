Georgia FC continue fine form in Tobago Ascension

Stokely Vale FC -

GEORGIA FC took advantage of the inactivity of Sidey’s, in last Wednesday’s Ascension Tobago Football Association Premier League, to perch at the top of the eastern conference.

Playing in front of their home fans last Wednesday, Georgia crushed FC Goodwood 4-0.

After a poor start to the season, losing their first two games, Georgia's fourth consecutive victory was highlighted by a double from J’sean Washington and single items from Kerron Phillips and Andre Lewis.

Washington, who have been a spark in Georgia’s turn of fortunes, registered his fifth goals in two games, following on from a hat-trick over Belle Garden.

Georgia's victory took them to 13 points from seven matches, while Sidey’s dropped to second spot, despite a perfect 12 points from four games.

Belle Garden (11 points), who were also out of action during the week, slipped to third place.

Stokely Vale FC of Plymouth, extended their supremacy at the top of the standings in the central conference, after edging Leeds United, of Whim, 2-1.

Rohan Sebro and Lashawn Roberts stabilised the leaders, with goals in the 37th and 54th minutes. Valton Braithwaite created some late tension in the match, with a response in the 88th minute, but Stokely Vale held their nerves, for the three points.

Mason Hall Police Youth Club missed a golden opportunity to close the gap on second place Signal Hill United in the central conference, when they battled to a 3-3 draw against Golden Lane FC, at Moriah.

Mason Hall were comfortable ahead at the break, following goals from Sherlon Matthews and Juvani Thomas, in the 15th and 31st minutes respectively.

Golden Lane had an immediate impact after the resumption, as Jerime Quashie and Kurtnell Joseph levelled the match within 11 minutes of the restart.

Kenyon Joseph sparked jubilation among the Golden Lane supporters, following his go-ahead goal in the 74th minute. However, it took the composure and brilliance of Jerome Williams, to give Mason Hall a share of the points.

Williams, latched on to a clearance by the Golden Lane defence, following a left side Mason Hall corner, and calmly dribbled pass two defenders and slotted the ball pass the keeper, in the 88th minute.

Stokely Vale lead the top three in the central conference with 21 points from eight games, followed by Signal Hill (14 points) from seven outings and Mason Hall (11 points), also from seven matches.

No games were played in the western conference during the week. The top two zonal teams, following the preliminaries, and the best third place team will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals.

The final qualifier will be determined, after a one game eliminator between the other third place finishers.