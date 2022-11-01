Excellent Centre of Excellence

Jack Warner -

THE EDITOR: I accompanied my fiancée to her graduation ceremony last Thursday morning in the Bougainvillea Auditorium at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

I would like to extend congratulations to my fiancée Karissa on her achievement: big up yourself baby girl, love you!

Recently, there was a headline in the media about Jack Warner opting out of a FIFA corruption documentary on Netflix...or somewhere along those lines, and it occurred to me that Warner is one of the best leaders ever to represent Trinidad and Tobago.

The Centre of Excellence is an incredible facility, rightfully, it's an excellent centre.

It could be that, as the pandemic has settled down, that it’s up and running again, but as a multi-purpose facility for sports, entertainment, major events, expos you name it.

Like everything else in TT, maintenance is our kryptonite. The big football monument at the eastern entrance is soiled and not spinning. When I parked in the back, there's a big hole in the ceiling of the Marvin Lee Stadium stand and, well, the roads are average by Trini standards. Details like moss, overgrown grass, leaking lines, A/C sub par in some areas: these are the things that make a facility stand out.

Former footballer Angus Eve lamented not too long ago that our wealthy, oil-and-gas country doesn’t have a functioning football league – not the seven-ah-side tournaments every now and again, a professional, national football league.

Warner gave us a TT Pro League. He gave us an U17 World Cup which paved the way for infrastructure to be built and used, to pay for itself and gave us that exposure as a country to be reckoned with. Not to mention inspiring talent to reject the brain drain and represent the red, white, and black.

Speak for yourself, Jack Warner has a lot to be proud of. The Centre of Excellence is an excellent example.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas