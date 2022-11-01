CPO, Fire Service Association sign vacation agreement

Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Commander Dr Daryl Dindial and the Fire Service Second Division Association signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to regularise vacation leave entitlements for fire officers.

The MoA was signed on October 27 at the CPO's Office in Port of Spain.

A statement issued by the CPO's Office on Tuesday said Dindial thanked association president Leo Ramkissoon for advocating for the resolution of this matter on behalf of the association's membership since January.

Dindial recalled that a similar agreement was signed with the Prison Service on October 18.

The CPO thanked all fire officers for their dedication to service and contributions to TT.

He said they continue to operate in a complex and expanded multidimensional environment with their key mission being "to save lives and property, in service to our people."