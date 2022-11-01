Buccoo trounce Castara 14-0
BUCCOO Government trounced Castara Government 14-0 in the quarter-final phase of the Tobago Primary Schools Football League Boys Under-12 competition.
Signal Hill Government breezed past Delaford RC 5-0, Whim Anglican whipped Bon Accord Government 4-1 and Speyside eliminated St Andrew's Anglican via kicks from the penalty spot, after the scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday, from 11 am, with Buccoo opposing Signal Hill at Jubilee Park, Sangster's Hill and Speyside battling Whim Anglican at the Roxborough Police Youth Club Ground.
