Venezuelan man shot dead in Couva, woman wounded
Gunmen shot at a group of people in Couva on Sunday night, killing a Venezuelan man and wounding a woman.
Dead is Victor Jose Mendoza, 28, while fellow Venezuelan Gabriel Del Valle, 19, was wounded.
The police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 pm at Perseverance Village.
Masked gunmen walked up to the group and began shooting.
Mendoza lived at Roystonia in Couva.
Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.
