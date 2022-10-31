Venezuelan man shot dead in Couva, woman wounded

Gunmen shot at a group of people in Couva on Sunday night, killing a Venezuelan man and wounding a woman.

Dead is Victor Jose Mendoza, 28, while fellow Venezuelan Gabriel Del Valle, 19, was wounded.

The police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 pm at Perseverance Village.

Masked gunmen walked up to the group and began shooting.

Mendoza lived at Roystonia in Couva.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.