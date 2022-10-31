[Updated] Venezuelan man shot dead in Couva, woman wounded

Venezuelans Jose Mendoza, 28, and his 19-year-old female cousin were walking along the road in Perseverance Village, Couva, on Sunday night when suddenly gunmen began chasing them.

Eyewitnesses, who asked not to be named, said the two had just left an apartment and were on their way to buy food. They began running for their lives along Waterloo Road and went into a property.

The gunmen also ran into the compound and shot them.

Mendoza, who was originally from Tucupita, and his cousin, whom relatives identified as Lucy Salazar, were both hit.

They were taken to the Couva health centre, where Mendoza died.

Salazar was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she remained up to Monday.

Mendoza, the father of one, lived at Roystonia in Couva.

No one else was injured.

The killers fle in a car.

On Monday, Newsday spoke to several eyewitnesses who believe the killers are Venezuelans.

Their theory is that honest and hardworking Venezuelans are targets for criminals looking for cash and valuables, including gold.

"They have no heart, to shoot at a woman for no reason. Last week an entire family was robbed in the area. They were Venezuelans, and no one was arrested," an eyewitness said.

Venezuelan eyewitnesses said they lacked faith that the police would arrest the culprits.

Speaking in Spanish, one said: "It seems because we are Venezuelans, they are not interested in looking to arrest the criminals. So people think they can kill other people because the police would not go after them. We are afraid because the killers can return any time."

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.