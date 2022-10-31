Songshine features Ruth Osman

Critically-acclaimed Guyanese-born singer-songwriter and flautist Ruth Osman will be the next featured guest at the Songshine series.

Osman is no stranger to the Songshine stage, having been previously featured several times since the series started in 2005. Songshine provides a stage for emerging artists of all types to perform alongside seasoned performers, a media release from Songshine said.

She will perform on Novermber 3 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Caribbean Beat Magazine described Ruth as “a poet disguised as a songbird,” and her music has been described as “profound,” “entrancing” and “authentic,” the release from Songshine said

Osman, who is also a writer, was shortlisted for the Bocas Lit Fest Emerging Writers Fellowship 2022. Her poem Lost and Found received an Honourable Mention in the 52nd New Millennium Writing Awards.

She will share an intimate set at Kafew Blue.

Also featured at the next edition of the show will be award-winning theatre veteran Mervyn de Goeas, who read to a rapt audience from his new, serialised novel The Faraway Tree – a Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups at the last show. The novel recently ranked #323 out of 10.7K listed on the Wattpad app, the world’s most-popular social storytelling platform. De Goeas will return to deliver the next instalment.

As always, Songshine will feature an open-mic segment, where singers, poets, musicians and comedians are welcome to perform.

Doors open at 6pm, when open-mic registration begins.