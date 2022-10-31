Sevilla residents express concern about transition home

Ministry of Youth development and National services Sevilla transition home in Couva. - Lincoln Holder

A group of residents of Sevilla, Caroni, expressed concern about plans to open a transition home for young women in their community on Monday.

They did so as they assembled outside a building in the area, formerly owned by the now defunct Caroni (1975) Ltd, where a sod-turning ceremony for the proposed home was taking place.

The facility is projected to be completed in mid-2023.

Resident Chandra Bobart said the residents fully support any government initiative to help underprivileged young people. But he added, "What concerns us is that we are living here. We live here by virtue of our jobs with Caroni (1975) Ltd and steps are being taken to use this building without any consultation."

Bobart said residents have no idea how the proposed transition home would affect their security, access to public utilities and enjoyment of their properties.

Resident Arjoon Singh, a former member of the Association of Technical, Administrative and Supervisory Staff (ATASS), said, "We as the residents who are legally here because of our recent entitlement have not been told (about the project).

Singh described the community as one populated mainly by senior citizens, which previously was never disturbed by any external forces.

He said residents heard all kinds of rumours about what the location could be used for.

"First we heard it's a safe house, which is very bad. Then we heard it is a house for youths, underprivileged youths. Then we heard it was a house for battered women. We heard all kinds of things. So we are very confused."

Singh added that he would not have known about the sod-turning ceremony, had it not been for the fact that his house was nearby.

Noting the approximately 120 residents are elderly people, some of whom have lived in Sevilla for 50 years, Singh asked, "How is this going to impact and affect us who are living in here?"

He said he has not received a regular supply of water to his home for the last three months.

He asked if the construction of the transition home could see residents having less access to regular water and electricity. Singh also asked if residents could be more vulnerable to crime if unknown people are coming into the area frequently.

"All we are asking is what is taking place and what is the building being used for? How is it going to affect us?"

A female resident claimed one of her neighbours was verbally abused by people working in the area close to the proposed transition home.

Singh claimed there were more suitable locations for such a facility on Caroni land in Ste Madeleine or in Reform. Saying the latter is unoccupied, Singh asked why could the home not be put there instead.

He referred to a June 9, 2010 High Court judgement involving Caroni and ATASS which allowed Caroni workers who were members of ATASS to live in Sevilla. Among the things the judgement forbade was the sale of the residents' properties in Sevilla and the residents' eviction from these properties, he said.

"What is going to happen (with the transition home) is definitely going to impact on our enjoyment and free living in the community."

He said residents began to write letters to various entities, such as the Agriculture Ministry and Land Settlement Agency, five months ago about the proposed home, but had got no reply to date.

As Singh spoke with the media, Youth Development and National Service Ministry corporate communications manager Jaye-Anne Figaro McDonald came forward to try to address the residents' concerns.

She said the transition home will be used "for young women who have spent most of their times in community homes, what were once known as orphanages."

The home will only accommodate women who are 18-24. McDonald told residents that at 18, these women age out of community homes. The Sevilla home will give them a place to stay for two years until they get back on their feet.

McDonald told one resident the women who will temporarily be at the home will not disrupt community life.

"Not at all. There will be staff who will be here to see about them. The staff will do personalised plans for each of the young women who would be living here."

McDonald said the ministry appreciated the concern of the residents and a consultation will be held with them about the home.