Scotiabank customers meet new Lowlands manager

Charmaine Archer, left, owner, Canaan Nursery School receives an award from the new Scotiabank Lowlands branch manager Marlon White, for being one of the bank's long-standing business banking customers in Tobago, at a function last Thursday in Lowlands. -

Scotiabank has honoured some of its Tobago customers for their loyalty and use of digital services, at a function last Thursday to formally introduce new Lowlands branch manager Marlon White.

Scotiabank honoured customer Livingstone Drakes "for his loyalty and trust."

Charmaine Archer, owner of Canaan Nursery School, was also recognised "as one of our longest standing business banking customers." Customer Janetta Taylor Mohan was honoured for making the most digital bill payments between August to September 2022.

Scotiabank said Mohan gave rave reviews about the digital banking platform "as it’s very convenient and easy to use – anywhere, any time."

Scotiabank district general manager Michelle Eligon gave remarks on behalf of Scotiabank vice president, retail banking Richard Edoo, who was unable to attend due to illness. Eligon said the bank is "dedicated to innovating in the digital sphere by continuously adding new features to simplify your lives and make your day-to-day banking more accessible."

She thanked the Tobago customers "for your continued confidence, loyalty, and trust in us and choosing us as your financial partner. We’re proud that so far for 2022, we’ve been recognised by Global Finance as Trinidad and Tobago’s best bank and best digital bank."

She added, "Tobago plays a critical role in our operations, which is a big part of the reason we are here this week. As you know, we opened our first branch here in 1970 and from then to now, we continue to invest in technology, processes, and people."She said the bank has increased the number of off-site ATMs, with new locations in Canaan and Scarborough Esplanade, and more to come in 2023.

Eligon said the the team in Tobago will continue to flourish under White's leadership.

White said: "I am very happy to join the team and so far, in the six weeks that I’ve been here, Trudy Hamilton (Assistant Manager, Service and Support) and the rest of the team and our customers have warmly welcomed me.

"Although I’ve met some of you already, I look forward to getting to know each of you better in the coming months and I am committed to deepening our relationships here in Tobago."