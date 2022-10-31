Relative of murdered Morvant man: He was threatened

Noel Fermin, 47, was shot dead in Mon Repos, Morvant, early on Saturday morning. - Photo courtesy Relatives

While she is unclear what led to the murder of Noel Fermin, a member of his family says he was threatened not long before he died early on Saturday morning.

Fermin, 47, was gunned down in Mon Repos, Morvant. He had three daughters, 28, 19 and nine.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, the relative, who asked not to be named, said she later found out Fermin had been threatened and had reported it to Morvant police .

While she was not clear on what the threats were about, she felt they might have been linked to his murder.

Commenting on the frequency of murders, she said crime was out of control and questioned whether the police were working at full capacity.

"I don't see as if they (the police) are getting anything done, or there is a lot of crimes being solved. From the time you turn left or right, there is death.

"I don't know if the police can pick up the pace."

Nut she added, "The police are probably doing their job, because there's just so much. They are probably doing the best they can with what they have, but it's just too much. To me, it's like the criminals have taken over."

The woman said Fermin worked as a tradesman and tried to live well with everyone.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.