Hosein, Ottley shine as Red Force whip CCC

Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Tagenarine Chanderpaul plays a shot during the CG United Super50 Cup match against Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AKEAL Hosein claimed four wickets while Kjorn Ottley struck an unbeaten half-century as the defending champions TT Red Force whipped the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) by seven wickets in a day/night encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Monday.

Action was in Zone A of the CG United Super50 Cup.

The CCC team, captained by former Red Force and West Indies skipper Denesh Ramdin and featuring another TT-born player, Kirstan Kallicharan, was bundled out for 119 off 33.3 overs. In response, the Red Force reached 120 runs for the loss of three wickets with 22.2 overs to spare.

The Red Force outfit, which included ten players with WI international experience, were too much to handle for the CCC outfit, with both bat and ball.

Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran decided to bowl first after winning the toss, and all five bowlers used were among the wickets.

Left-arm spinner Hosein, who took the new ball, had 4/38 off 8.3 overs and fast bowler Jayden Seales 2/1 off four overs. Experienced off-spinner Sunil Narine took 2/21, veteran fast bowler Shannon Gabriel got 1/18 and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah 1/35.

Jonathan Drakes led the way for CCC with 38 (40 balls, six fours) and Matthew Forde made 37 (45 balls, six fours). Kallicharan, who opened the batting, was dismissed for two but, most alarmingly, Ramdin faced 23 balls before he was bowled by Hosein for a duck.

The left-handed Ottley hit eight fours in his 79-ball 65 while Pooran was unbeaten on nine. Joshua Da Silva, who opened with Ottley, scored 17, while former skippers Jason Mohammed and Darren Bravo made 23 and two respectively.

Zavier Burton (1/7), Forde (1/23) and Isaiah Ali (1/40) were the wicket-takers for CCC.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Alick Athanaze struck 133 as the Windward Islands Volcanoes defeated the Guyana Harpy Eagles by 28 runs.

Sent in to bat first, the Volcanoes tallied 296/4 with Athanaze, who was promoted to the opening position, hitting 12 fours and four sixes in his 140-ball knock. The left-hander featured in an opening stand of 119 with veteran Johnson Charles, who made 64 (63 balls, two fours and five sixes).

Kavem Hodge contributed 42 (57 balls, two fours and a six) but captain Andre Fletcher was dismissed for eight. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took 2/57 for the Harpy Eagles.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who earned his maiden West Indies Test call-up on Saturday, for the tour of Australia, raced to 48 off 47 balls, with six fours, but none of the Harpy Eagles batsmen reached a half-century as they were dismissed for 268 off 46.4 overs.

Tevin Imlach made 36, Kevin Sinclair 33, Sherfane Rutherford 28 and skipper Leon Johnson 22 for the Harpy Eagles. Shimron Hetmyer, who missed the West Indies T20 team’s disastrous campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, only scored 12.

Medium pacer Shadrack Descarte took 3/41 for the Volcanoes, while off-spinner Kenneth Dember and fast bowler Ryan John each had two scalps.

Zone A will continue on Wednesday, with CCC squaring off against the Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 am and the Red Force battling the Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from 2 pm.

On Tuesday, there will be two Zone B matches in Antigua.

Barbados Pride will face the West Indies Academy at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Coolidge from 9 am. At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who defeated the WI Academy by three wickets on Saturday, will meet the Jamaica Scorpions from 2 pm.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

CCC 119 off 33.3 overs (Jonathan Drakes 38, Matthew Forde 37; Akeal Hosein 4-38)

RED FORCE 120 for three off 27.4 overs (Kjorn Ottley 65 not out, Jason Mohammad 23)

VOLCANOES 296 for four off 50 overs (Alick Athanaze 133, Johnson Charles 64, Kavem Hodge 42; Gudakesh Motie 2-57)

HARPY EAGLES 268 off 46.4 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 48, Tevin Imlach 36, Kevin Sinclair 33, Gudakesh Motie 31 not out, Sherfane Rutherford 28; Shadrack Descarte 3-41, Kenneth Dember 2-46)