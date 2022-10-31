Holy Name Convent perfect to win SSFL north zone

Holy Name Convent won the SSFL north zone on Sunday. Photo courtesy Ronald Daniel

HOLY Name Convent finished perfect in the Secondary Schools Football League girls north zone on Sunday, with ten wins from as many matches.

The Michael Chapman-coached team had already secured the title prior to Sunday’s match against Diego Martin Central, but were still eager to end on a high. They completed that objective without kicking a ball, as their opponents did not show up for the encounter.

Manager Alana Ramdeen said the team is looking forward to the Big Five competition.

She said the team, which was promoted to the championship division in 2017, and won the north zone and north intercol titles in 2018 and 2019, has had a good season.

“We had some returning players, so some seniors – form six and five. We have a talented batch of juniors, so we have a really nice combination.”She said the two years of no football in the pandemic had the girls keen to get back on the field.

“The two years invigorated them. Everybody just wanted to get back out there.”