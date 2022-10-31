Gunmen shoot at each other in Belmont

Police from the Port of Spain Division are probing a gunfight between two rival gangs in Belmont on Monday afternoon.

Residents and people travelling through the area reported hearing a volley of gunfire from machine guns just after 2 pm in different parts of Belmont.

A team of police from the Port of Spain Task Force and the Inter Agency Task Force went to the area and remained there for about an hour, but did not find anyone.

No one was killed or wounded during the shooting.

Police said they were told the shooting began when a group of gunmen from Argyle Street, Gonzales, tried to enter Richardson Lane but were shot at by other gunmen.