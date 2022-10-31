Carter chases US$100k at FINA World Cup final leg

Dylan Carter, of Trinidad and Tobago, is congratulated by Chad Le Clos, of South Africa, after winning the men's 50m butterfly at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto, on Sunday. (via AP) -

In-form Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter enters Thursday’s third and final 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup leg in Indianapolis, US, as joint leader of the men’s individual rankings.

Carter won gold in six of seven events contested over the last two legs in Berlin, Germany, ten days ago, and Toronto, Canada, over the weekend.

His stellar showing amassed 114.5 points and saw him finish tied atop the World Cup series standings alongside American Nic Fink, a three-time 2021 World Short Course medallist.

Rounding off the top five male individuals heading into the final stage are South Africans Matthew Sates (111pts) and Chad Le Clos (110.2pts) and American Shaine Casas (107.4pts).

At the Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto, the TT swimmer produced golden swims in the 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events and just missed on a quadruple-haul after placing fourth in the 100m freestyle.

The 100m freestyle, however, was contested 30 minutes after Carter won gold in the 50m backstroke on Saturday.

His performances in leg two saw him finish third overall at that event with 57.2 pts. Casas (58.5pts) topped stage two and Fink (57.5pts) sits just ahead of Carter.

However, Carter’s three golds in Berlin, from the same 50m events, saw him maintain the series’ joint top spot, with one leg to go.

Carter’s blistering run of form also keeps him in contention for a hefty World Cup payout in Indianapolis.

If he replicates his previous performances and edges out Fink after this week’s three-day meet, Carter stands to take home a whopping US$100,000 if he finishes atop the overall men's individual rankings.

Second place pockets US$70,000 while third receives a $30,000 pot.

There are also prize incentives specific to each meet, which Carter has benefited from, having dominated since the opening leg.

The FINA website explains, “The overall winner of the series, for men and for women, is the athlete with the highest overall points after completion of all the meets from the series, regardless of positions from any ranked competitor at each or any meet of the series.

“Overall ranking will be defined based on the position of the athletes after completion of the series. The scoring and respective ranking is calculated based on the results from all the meets completed by an athlete.”

The final World Cup segment swims off at the IU Natatorium on Thursday and concludes on Saturday.