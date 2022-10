Boat stolen from shore in Penal

File photo

An arrest is imminent in the theft of a boat in Penal, police investigators have said.

Boat owner Rajesh Ramjattan, 45, reported to Penal police that he secured his boat, Justin, on August 15 on the shore near the Morne Diablo Fishing Bay.

On Saturday, around 5 pm, he returned and found the boat missing. The boat is worth $28,000.

The police visited and spoke to several people.

PC Heeralal is leading the investigation.