Arima bandits rob delivery man, steal pizzas, cash

File photo.

A 47-year-old pizza delivery man was robbed by men posing as customers in Arima on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man received an order at around 3 pm and went to Main Road, Maturita, Arima, to make the delivery.

On reaching the address, he was confronted by two men wearing ski masks and hoodies who pointed a gun at him and announced a robbery.

The men stole $3,300 in cash, two pizzas, breadsticks, and condiments before running through nearby bushes.

The delivery man then drove to the Arima police station and made a report.

Arima CID are continuing enquiries.