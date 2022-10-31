Arima bandits rob delivery man, steal pizzas, cash
A 47-year-old pizza delivery man was robbed by men posing as customers in Arima on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the man received an order at around 3 pm and went to Main Road, Maturita, Arima, to make the delivery.
On reaching the address, he was confronted by two men wearing ski masks and hoodies who pointed a gun at him and announced a robbery.
The men stole $3,300 in cash, two pizzas, breadsticks, and condiments before running through nearby bushes.
The delivery man then drove to the Arima police station and made a report.
Arima CID are continuing enquiries.
