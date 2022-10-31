AG's office closed on Monday, Tuesday

I SWEAR: Reginald Armour, SC, is sworn in as the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs on Wednesday at President's House. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT -

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA) has announced the temporary closure of the Registrar General’s Department’s head office in Port of Spain. A media release said it will reopen on Wednesday morning.

The Monday afternoon release informed the public that for unforeseen reasons at the AGLA Tower, Government Plaza, at the corner of London and Richmond Streets, Port of Spain, the Registrar General's Department has been closed and will remain closed on Tuesday.

During a visit to the office on Monday around 2 pm, staff were seen leaving and the only people there were security personnel.

One worker said he heard that the building had closed because of water problems. He said a few floors were affected, but he could not give out any more information.

The release said the public can access the Registrar General's services online via the AGLA’s website at www.agla.gov.tt and in person at the San Fernando and Arima sub-offices.