Yellow-level riverine flood alert to end Tuesday

Photo courtesy the Met Office's Instagram page

TRINIDAD and Tobago is once again under a yellow-level riverine flood alert.

The Met office said it will end on Tuesday at 10am.

It said river levels across major and small rivers across the country were spilling or close to doing so.

"Runoff from heavy rainfall earlier today is still causing levels to slowly rise and periods of rainfall are still likely over the next 24 - 48 hours."

There is moderate risk to public safety, it added.