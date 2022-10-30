Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. File photo/Jeff Mayers

TRINIDAD and Tobago and Turkey are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations.

In a joint press release by Caricom and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and TT ambassador to Turkey Bengü Yiğitgüden, they said the two countries "enjoy extensive co-operation on a wide range of issues.

"...Both at the bilateral level as well as within the framework of regional and international organisations including the Caricom and the Association of Caribbean States."

They said it is on this basis that they're fully committed to "deepening and diversifying" the relationship between the countries.

"Looking ahead, we are confident that what we have accomplished within the last five decades has been mutually beneficial for both our peoples and remain assured that the best years of our partnership are still ahead of us."