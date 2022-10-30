Red Force open Super50 title defence vs CCC

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will open their CG United Super50 title defence against Combined Colleges and Campuses (CCC) in a Zone A contest at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 pm on Monday.

The Red Force are an experienced squad with the likes of captain Nicholas Pooran, vice-captain Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Imran Khan and Akeal Hosein.

Three of the Red Force players will not be available for the entire Super50 tournament because of West Indies duty.

Wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva and the fast bowling pair of Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip have been selected in the West Indies Test team to play Australia in a two-match series in Australia bowling off on November 30. Da Silva, Seales and Phillip will be available for the first three matches of the Super50 tournament.

Red Force coach David Furlonge said on November 8, 14 Red Force players will be named to contest the remainder of the tournament.

Furlonge thinks there is enough depth in the Red Force squad to deliver without the Test trio.

“We have enough reserves…without them we have replacements. You have Pooran who can also wicket keep, you have somebody like Amir Jangoo who could also come in as a keeper. We have replacements for the players that are leaving.”

Pooran, Yannic Cariah, Evin Lewis and Hosein will boost the Red Force chances in the Super50 tournament after returning from the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup qualifiers in Australia.

Lewis is unavailable for the Red Force opener because of injury.

SQUADS:

Red Force:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis; David Furlonge (coach/chief selector), Sebastian Edwards (manager), Jason Pilgrim (physiotherapist), Clinton Jeremiah (trainer), Amrit Jadoo (analyst).

Combined Campuses & Colleges:

Denesh Ramdin (Captain), Matthew Forde (Vice Captain), Amari Goodridge, Abhijai Mansingh, Demario Richards, Isaiah Ali, Jonathan Drakes, Kirstan Kallicharan, Michail Powell, Nathan Edward, Navin Bidaisee, Odain McCatty, Romario Greaves, Zavier Burton.