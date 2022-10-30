Marabella man gunned down

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan. FILE PHOTO -

Police are probing the murder of a 32-year-old Marabella man on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers from the Southern Division Task Force received a report of a shooting at the corner of New Haven and Bayshore streets, Marabella at around 2.35 pm and went to the scene where they saw the Nicholas Gajadhar bleeding and gasping for air.

The officers took Gajadhar to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while being treated.

Crime scene investigators visited the scene and found seven spent shells with the markings from the regiment.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.