Man shot dead in Morvant drive-by

File photo

A 30-year-old Morvant man was gunned down on Saturday night.

Police said Kareem Quashie was sitting on a chair and talking with a relative on Almond Drive, Morvant, at around 9.10 pm when a silver Toyota Aqua drove near him.

Quashie and the relative called on the driver of the car to dim the headlights when men in the car shot at Quashie and the relative.

Quashie ran away but was chased by the gunmen who continued shooting at him before getting back into their car and driving off.

Police from the North Eastern Division Task Force received a report of a shooting and went to the area where they found Quashie's body at the corner of De Norbriega and Almond Drive.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and a district medical officer visited the scene and declared Quashie dead.