Girl, 13, among four shot in Princes Town

File photo

A 13-year-old girl is among four people being treated for gunshots after a drive-by shooting in Princes Town on Saturday night.

Police said the girl and four men were near a parlour at Sixth Company Road, New Grant, at around 8.10 pm when a silver car drove near them.

Four masked gunmen got out of the car and shot at the group before getting back in the car and driving off.

Passers by saw the shooting and took the wounded people to the Princes Town District Health Facility where they were treated.

Police from the Southern Division are continuing enquiries.