Garcia bags winner against PAOK FC

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia -

Trinidad and Tobago's Levi Garcia scored the winner on Sunday for AEK Athens, who defeated PAOK FC 2-0 in the Greek Super League. It was AEK Athens' fifth consecutive victory, to help them stay on pace with league leaders Panathinaikos.

At the OPAP Arena in Athens, AEK Athens went ahead in the 36th minute through Garcia, courtesy an assist from midfielder Niclas Eliasson. It was Garcia's sixth goal of the season, two behind Panathinaikos' Aitor Cantalapiedra in the race for most goals.

Eliasson added another assist in the second half, this time to Mijat Gacinovic, to make it 2-0 in the 61st minute.

The victory kept second-placed AEK Athens six points behind Panathinaikos, who are yet to drop points after ten matches.