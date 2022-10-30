Gabrielle, 11, a baker who paints

Gabrielle Temal, 11, a standard five pupil of Holy Saviour Anglican Primary, who has found joy in baking chocolate cakes at her Chaguanas home. - ROGER JACOB

Gabrielle Temal is an 11-year-old baker whose favourite cakes to bake are chocolate and vanilla.

She also has a knack for painting. She is a standard five student at Holy Saviour Anglican Primary in Curepe, who hopes to attend Bishop Anstey East, after she writes SEA.

She likes to frost her cakes as well, and add sprinkles. She is always supervised by her mother, Gina Ravello, when she has to take the cakes out of the hot oven.

She learned how to bake from her mum but she looks online for yummy recipes to try.

Gabrielle is a stickler for the recipe, measuring her ingredients, but her mum is fine at eye-balling the ingredients.

Her love for baking and baked treats took off to new heights during the covid lockdowns.

When Newsday Kids visited her home in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas on Wednesday, Gabrielle treated the team with homemade chocolate cupcakes – light, fluffy and moist, with a balanced sweetness and chocolate profile.

Her favourite part of baking is icing the cakes and decorating them with care. Like many young children, she likes licking the bowl.

She is working on her piping skills so that sh e would be able to make designs and writings on her cakes.

This budding baker can also make cookies which she promised to bake at another visit.

Although she loves baking, Gabrielle does not see it as her "main business." She has already sold cakes but Gabrielle would rather be a babysitter because of her love for babies and children.

Given her affection for tender tots, she was asked, if she would be inclined to be a teacher or a nurse. She preferred nursing.

Recently, Gabrielle sold a four-layered chocolate and vanilla cake. She gave her buyer a sample and the buyer gave the mother-daughter duo a chance with some good feedback.

She stands by the classic flavours: chocolate and vanilla.

"I don't really like red velvet or fruit cake. Chocolate is my favourite flavour. Not double chocolate, just chocolate."

She does not have a favourite baker that she follows and just wants to be the best she could be.

Apart from baking, Gabrielle helps her mother cook. She can make macaroni and cheese, sausage and carrot as well as pizza. She even made her own buttermilk to use in her recipes.

Gabrielle also paints, mostly abstract or with stencils, but she showed the Newsday Kids team her incredible depiction of Among Us spacemen – the viral game that stole the world's attention during the pandemic.

She loved doing art in school but as she progressed to the higher standards there is less of an opportunity for that, until she starts form one. She does not have a favourite subject at present, "Once it easy and fun, I like it."

Gabrielle hopes to sell cakes at Thrift Markets soon, and with her mum's help, she thinks it is possible.