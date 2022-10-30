City police find stolen phone, arrest man shortly after theft

Officers of the Port of Spain City Police were able to find and arrest a man who stole a cellphone and cash from a parked van on Sunday morning.

Police said the driver of the van drove into the Port of Spain Central Market at around 9 am to buy fruits and use the washroom.

While in the toilet, a man broke into the van and stole his cellphone and $1,700 in cash.

The man realised his van was broken into and notified city police officers assigned to the market.

The officers began a search and eventually found a 44-year-old man with the cellphone.

The police did not find the cash.

The man who is from East Dry River, Port of Spain, was charged with two counts of larceny and is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Charles, Sgt McShine, acting Sgt John, PCs Sabessar, Ali, Nicholas and Cox and WPCs Morris, Pierre and Williams.