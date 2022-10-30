Carter wins 6th gold of Swimming World Cup

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago blasts out of the start blocks on his way to winning the men's 50m freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto, on Friday. (via AP) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter won another gold medal at leg two of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

Carter stopped the clock in 22.28 seconds at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre to win the men’s 50-metre butterfly event.

Finishing second was South African Chad Le Clos in 22.45 and Italian Thomas Ceccon took bronze in 22.60.

On Friday night, Carter also swam to gold in the men’s 50m freestyle and on Saturday broke his own national record on his way to gold in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Carter now has six gold medals at the World Cup.

At the first leg of the World Cup in Berlin, Germany from October 21-23, Carter won the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and the 50m butterfly. He broke national records in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.