Anglican Church, Manning family pay respects to Esther Manning

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning and Esther Manning. Photo courtesy Brian Manning -

ST PAUL’s Anglican Church and the Manning family have paid their respects to the late Esther Manning, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 105.

Mrs Manning was the second wife of the late Arnold Manning, the father of the late prime minister Patrick Manning.

Contrary to earlier reports, Dr Petronella Manning-Alleyne clarified that Esther Manning was not her mother.

Manning-Alleyne said Elaine Johnson-Manning, who died in 1977, was the mother of Arnold’s five children – Dr Pamela Manning, Panzetta Manning, Patrick, herself, and another child who died at the age of 17. After Elaine's death, Arnold married Esther, Elaine's sister.

Patrick Manning died on July 2, 2016.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, Patrick's son, said of Esther, “She was my grandmother’s sister, but she raised us as like our grandmother. “

Esther died on Saturday morning at the family’s Cocoyea Village, San Fernando home.

Anglican priest, Rev Dr Knolly Clarke noted the loss of two of its stalwarts, Esther Manning and Wayne Charles, whom he said, both contributed to the musical life of the church.

Brian Manning acknowledged Esther’s valued contribution to the musical landscape of the Anglican Church, particularly St Paul’s Anglican on Harris Promenade, San Fernando where he and his family attended almost every Sunday.

“She was a long time manager of the St Paul’s Anglican Church. She managed the Sunday School, which I attended while growing up. She led the church choir and the Mother’s Union for an extended period of time.

“During my entire childhood, I think, she was the choir leader.”

Brian Manning said she was very influential in his upbringing and in him becoming the man he is today.

“In terms of discipline,” he explained.

“She was a great disciplinarian. She taught discipline and ensured my parents brought us (he and his brother David) to Sunday school every Sunday.

“She would call and complain if they didn’t,” he said.

He recalled visiting her during the 2020 election campaign where she gave him her blessings. His visits were curtailed during the pandemic because of her frailty and he did not want to accidentally infect her.

“She was ailing for some time. I passed by the house a few times when the restrictions were lifted and she was going strong.”

He said her health waned earlier this year, but she recovered, much to everyone’s surprise.

“She was doing well, but on Saturday she transitioned.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be arranged.