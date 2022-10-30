Al-Rawi proud of Local Government Ministry's response to bad weather

File photo: Faris Al-Rawi

MINISTER of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi says this country had "never seen this type of co-ordination" from the ministry when it comes to disaster preparedness and recovery efforts until now.

He was responding to questions from Newsday after an inter-faith service at Success Laventille Secondary School on Sunday morning.

In the past week, TT has been under yellow-level and orange-level adverse weather alerts and yellow-level and orange-level riverine flooding alerts.

Heavy rains caused flooding in many areas of the country, landslides and even caused trees to fall.

Al-Rawi said he and his team, along with other related authorities, are tired but grateful that all adverse-weather alerts have ended.

"Thank the Lord God (that he) spared us from worse."

When it comes to his ministry's efforts, he told Newsday, "I'm sure you will agree that you've never seen this type of co-ordination on a national level and, more particularly, from this ministry.

"Taking front position in this has been a critical issue that we take very seriously."

TT is under a yellow-level riverine flood alert, which the Met office said will end on Tuesday at 10am.

It said river levels across major and small rivers across the country were spilling or close to doing so.

"Runoff from heavy rainfall earlier today is still causing levels to slowly rise and periods of rainfall are still likely over the next 24 - 48 hours."

There is moderate risk to public safety, it added.