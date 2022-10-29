Thieves steal petty cash from church

The petty-cash box which thieves broke into at the Kingdom of God Worship Centre , San Juan, and stole $2,500. -

THE pastor of the Kingdom of God Worship Centre, Bishop David Gilding, is appealing to the thieves who broke into his church to repent, warning that God will not tolerate such disrespect.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Gilding said the thieves made off with $2,500 that the church had as petty cash sometime between Wednesday night and Friday morning.

“Telling them bring back the money, I think that will be out of the question because that probably done spend already. I pray that they will come to see the error of their ways and just surrender themselves to the Lord, because that kind of action is going to put them in trouble.”

Gilding said the church, at Upper Bushe Street, San Juan, was locked on Wednesday night after Bible study. When he returned on Friday morning, sometime after 9 am, he found the church’s office broken into and the box with the cash was also broken into and the money missing.

“No man who puts their hands to the things of the Lord is left unscathed. God is a very serious judge as far as this is concerned. As much as a pastor shouldn't thief money from the church, nobody else is allowed to steal from the church.”

Gilding said this is the second time the church was broken into. The last time was about 15 years ago, and thieves made off with speakers and other electronics. After this latest incident, Gilding said the church will be considering installing security cameras and tightening-up on security.

This is the third church that was robbed this year. In July, thieves made off with the bell from the St John’s Anglican Church, Petit Bourg, San Juan. The 100-pound, 153-year-old bell is believed to have been stolen to be sold as scrap iron. President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson apologised for the theft.

Also in July, the Effectual Doors International Church at Couva Main Road was robbed of an undisclosed sum.

In August, Fr Roger Paponette of the San Rafael RC Church was tied up, the church and the presbytery ransacked, and his Toyota van stolen.

“We live in a different time where people really don’t care if it is religious or secular. If they hungry or thirsty, whatever they want they are looking for it and will take it from anybody,” Gilding said