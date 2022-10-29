Participants pleased with Tobago Rifle Club Championship

THE 11th Annual Tobago Rifle Club National Championship 2022 was held in Tobago, on Saturday.

Forty participants tested their skills at the course at the Bay Leaf Hill, John Dial Gun Range. The event was supported by the Tobago House of Assembly.

“This year there a lot of sponsors and teams on board,” one organiser said in a video posted on the Office of the Chief Secretary Facebook page.

Many of the participants were satisfied with the event.

“Tobago has always put on some wonderful stages, great ambience, great camaraderie and I enjoy being here,” one participant said.

Another competitor said, “I am a regular candidate coming to Tobago to support the event, but this year I think they outdid themselves. This event was really efficiently run, the operations (were organised)…in my ten years coming to Tobago this is by far the best event they put on.”