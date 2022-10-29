New age politics in the UK

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (AP) -

THE EDITOR: Will Rishi Sunak usher in a new brand of politics for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth of Nations, and the global community? He seems to showcase a new era of dialogue and leadership fortified with wisdom and understanding.

There are several challenges the new tenant at 10 Downing Street, faces in the coming weeks and months, most critical of all – saving the UK economy from collapse.

Sunak is typically a freshman in politics, considering he is only 42, yet he brings to that office, a confidence and belief that there can be change in British politics.

The world needs more freshmen politicians, and Sunak justly exemplifies this approach. Many are fed-up and tired with the old guard in our politicians and leaders, even in TT.

I am sure that Sunak would usher in "new politics" which the UK needs. New perspectives and new strategies could be what saves that country from economic ruin.

As he executes his assignment as Prime Minister, I know that Sunak knows he would be judged not only by the British people, but by the world at large especially given that he is the UK's first non-white PM.

Sunak's ascendency is the continuation of a changing world in terms of politics and leadership and follows the seismic shift in America, when a certain Barack Obama became that country's first black President and ruled in the Oval Office for two terms.

Sunak's heritage makes for interesting analysis in that while he is of East Indian ancestry, his parents were from East Africa. Although relatively young for a British politician, Sunak has already been tried and tested on the virtues of courage and being action-oriented in times of crisis, given that he was the UK's finance minister during the height of the covid19 pandemic.

His elevation, by whatever means or through whatever circumstances to the UK prime ministership has undoubtedly made the many millions in the East Indian disapora very proud. The weight of expectation would be heavy on his young shoulders, but Sunak must be given the chance to perform and cement his legacy in British politics.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo