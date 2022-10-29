Moruga man held for friend’s stabbing death

File photo -

Almost five months after 44-year-old Anton "Gary" Bacchus was stabbed to death in Basse Terre Village, Moruga, a resident has been held in connection with the crime.

Bacchus, of Edward Trace, was last seen alive and liming with the suspect on June 2. They were said to be close friends. The suspect lives nearby.

Southern Division police arrested the suspect on Thursday and handed him over to detectives at the Homicide Bureau Region III in San Fernando.

Bacchus, who worked as a security guard, was stabbed multiple times on June 2 at around 9 pm near People’s Choice Bar at Edward Trace.

The father of three was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility. He died at around 2 am the next day while undergoing treatment.

Homicide investigators were expected to interview the suspect on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing.