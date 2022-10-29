Lum Kin wants to restore public's faith in teachers, TTUTA

Martin Lum Kin, principal of Granville RC Primary School is the new TTUTA president. - Marvin Hamilton

MARTIN Lum Kin once had dreams of becoming a doctor, but ended up falling in love with teaching. He then went on to give this country 32 years of service at the primary school level. Now, in 2022, the 50-year-old is the president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA).

A true South man, the father of four was born and raised in Quarry Village, Siparia and attended the Siparia Boys' RC Primary School and Iere High School.

Young Lum Kin was job-hunting after graduating from secondary school and applied for teaching to earn some money.

"And would have been interviewed with the Catholic Board. If you were getting a job at that time, you'd take up the job," he told Sunday Newsday.

He added, "There were times I thought of leaving the profession, but God had other plans for me and I remained in teaching and fell in love with it, actually."

He started off as assistant teacher III, then moved to teacher I, senior teacher and then his current role: principal of Granville RC Primary School.

When it comes to TTUTA, he said he joined in 1991 but owing to some mishaps with paperwork, official records show him as becoming a member in 1996.

But becoming president isn't his first rodeo when it comes to serving on the executive. He was third vice-president from 2010-2016.

"I served for two terms, which was the maximum, because TTUTA has terms of limits. You can only serve for two consecutive terms."

He's also been a district field officer, floor member general council member and was awarded TTUTA teacher of the year in 2009.

"But if anyone had asked me (in) March of this year whether I'd be looking to be elected at the national level, I would have said no."

He said it was his colleagues who planted the idea in his head and eventually persuaded him.

"There are people who would have seen something in me that I, myself, had probably not seen as yet and probably yet to see."

Lum Kin got 3,571 votes and defeated incumbent president Antonia De Freitas by just 72 votes.

Asked if he expected a close race, he said yes – but not that close.

"I was opposing an incumbent president who would have been in the public domain already...So to run against an incumbent would have been a tall task."

Despite the narrow margin, he sees it as a great achievement not only for him but for TTUTA's democracy.

One of his major focuses, he said, will be to improve the union's public image through appropriate public relations campaigns.

"There were people who were concerned by the direction in which the union was going...some people felt that the public's perception of the union wasn't as strong as it used to be. Some people have the perception that TTUTA is only about (getting) salary increases for its members.

"So we want to work on not only improving the public image of TTUTA but the public image of teachers."

He said the worth and contribution of teachers, especially when it comes to national development, are crucial, so it's equally important for the public to be aware of this.

"I could recall years ago, even before my time as a teacher, a teacher was revered and considered an upstanding person in the community.

"We have to remind the general public that teachers go beyond their call to duty."

He said during the height of the covid19 pandemic, many felt teachers were "home doing nothing and still getting a salary" when they were, in fact, "doing the best they could have done with the limited resources they had."

He reminded the public despite teachers not being trained before being thrust into the world of digital teaching and learning, "Many used their personal devices, personal WiFi, personal time...There were times parents and students were contacting teachers for updates and clarification outside of their working hours, and they still made the time.

"They did their best through learning, themselves , and did it for the love of their students and for the nation."

In addition, he said many schools need upgraded infrastructure and resources provided to the teachers.

"Remember, the teaching conditions of teachers are the learning conditions of the students. So if the classrooms are less than adequate...They need to have safe working conditions and that peace of mind."

Growing up, he said, many teachers who had an impact on his life, like Emrise Joseph, Juliana Valdez and Glen Khan. Not only did they teach what was on the curriculum, but they also taught him life lessons, "about work, religion, morals and values."

This same experience found its way to his own experience as a teacher.

"Seeing the joy that you bring to the children when they accomplish or achieve, not only in their schoolwork but on the cricket field, the football field, co-curricular activities – that kept me going."

He thanked his wife of 22 years, Marsha Gooding Lum Kin, for her support throughout his career, especially now as he takes on presidency of TTUTA.

"My wife has been instrumental support throughout (my career) and especially during the gruelling six weeks of campaigning.

"She's my rock, after God."